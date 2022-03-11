Sam L. Bagwell

Samuel “Sam” Lee Bagwell, 72, resident of 5207 Highway 185, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born June 7, 1949, in Easley, he was a son of the late Johnny Monroe and Lillian West Bagwell. He was a graduate of Easley High school, and retired from teaching at Aiken Technical College and Wagener-Salley High School. Sam was a US Army Veteran in the First Cavalry Division, and was awarded Purple Heart, Medal of Valor, and a Bronze Star.

Surviving are a son, Elijah Lee Bagwell of Hodges; two daughters, Felicia Dougherty (Justin) of Hodges and Barrett B. Rampey (Todd) of Easley; three grandchildren, Jackson Rampey, Jamesyn Dougherty, and Lyncoln Dougherty; a brother, Weldon M. Bagwell of New Market, VA; and a caregiver, Rita Bagwell of Hodges.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Greenwood Cancer Center at Self Regional, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Bagwell family.

