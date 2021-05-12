Sam Kenneth Strickland, Senior Master Sgt, US Air Force (Retired), 89, resident of E. Durst Avenue, husband of Betty Faulkner Strickland, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born September 3, 1931, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late George Sam Strickland and Mattie Goldman and was raised in the home of his aunt, Maggie DeLoach. He was educated in Ninety Six schools and was retired from the US Air Force, after proudly serving his nation during the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts and beyond after 28 years of service. He later served as a courier for Greenwood Mills and retired as the detention hall supervisor at Greenwood High School.
He was a member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church and was a former member of Mathews Masonic Lodge. He was a life-long musician, playing guitar for several bands throughout his lifetime.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 69 years are his daughter, Tabby Langley of Matthews, NC; and two grandchildren that he adored, Chance Langley of Raleigh and Roni Langley of Charlotte.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Andy Bowers officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Matt Lowery, Randy Faulkner, Craig McCarthy, Colin Gunnells, Don Faulkner, Terry Chastain, Bill Sherrer, Paul Velke and Ron Langley.
The family is at the home on Durst Avenue and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 to 3:00 Saturday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, 1515 E. Durst Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649
