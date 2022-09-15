Sally Mae Quarles, 56, of 106 Harrison Alley, gained her angel wings on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home. Born in McCormick, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Quarles, and the late Daisy Jennings Quarles. She was a member of United House of Prayer for all People. She is preceded in death by one brother, Robert "Bobby" Lee Jennings Sr., and one sister-in-law, Gloria Jennings.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Daryl Lamar Quarles of Greenwood; two daughters, Alexica (Randy) Carroll, and Clarissa Quarles, both of Greenwood; seven brothers, Charlie Jennings Jr. of Abbeville, Marvin Jennings, Ricky Quarles, Douglas Quarles, Bryant (Kimberly) Quarles, and Sherman (Kathy) Quarles, all of Greenwood, and Russell Quarles of McCormick; four sisters, Carolyn Elijah of Hodges, Patricia Anderson of McCormick, Cynthia Williams, and Vernestine (James) Freeman Sr., both of Greenwood; sixteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.