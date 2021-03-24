GREENSBORO, NC — Sallie Lee Anderson-Rosenburgh peacefully made her transition to eternity at the age of 71 on March 11, 2021 in Greensboro, NC, with her daughter and sister by her side after a year-long battle with cancer.
Born in Greenwood, SC, on June 12, 1949, Sallie was a 1967 graduate of Brewer High School and a member of the Brewer High School Marching Band as a clarinetist. She is the daughter of Lola Mae Devlin-Anderson and the late James T. Anderson of Greenwood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Rosenburgh of Baltimore, MD. Sallie's professional career was spent with the Kennecott Refining Corporation in Baltimore, MD, as a Warehouse Clerk, and the Bank of America in Baltimore, MD, and Greensboro, NC, as a Loans Account Representative. She retired in 2013 as a Senior Manager in the Customer Service Division with Time Warner Cable in Greensboro, NC. Sallie was a dedicated volunteer for many years at the Greensboro Sit-In Civil Rights Museum, the Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels.
Sallie is survived by her mother, Lola Mae Anderson, her daughter and grandson, Tracy Davis and Travon Davis of Forestville, MD; step-daughter Felicia Rosenburgh of Baltimore, MD; two sisters, Mable Felder of Greenwood, SC, and Fannie Hughes of Baltimore, MD; six brothers, Willie James "Billy Jack" Anderson, Gregory Anderson, Darryl Renard Anderson and Robert Corey Anderson, all of Greenwood; and Kamau Beyete A. Sadiki (formerly known as Nathan Anderson) of Springdale, MD, and Andre Merrell Anderson of Temple Hills, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews, close relatives and in-laws. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Reginald Anderson and Kenneth Evan Anderson and one sister, Loretta Anderson.
A memorial celebration of Sallie's life and legacy will be held in Greenwood on April 10, 2012, time and location to be determined. The celebration will be semi-private per COVID restrictions. The family is requesting no in-house visitations but will accommodate outside visits at the home of Lola Mae Anderson following the celebration under COVID safety protocols, which includes safe distancing and wearing of masks.
Announcement courtesy of Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.