Ryan Scott Doolittle, 29, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Avery Doolittle (Dee) and Jennifer Raines (Butch).
Ryan had a beautiful, kind soul and never met a stranger. He was a beacon of light in any room and the energy he brought was powerful and contagious. Ryan was a talented and gifted musician, learning to play several instruments over his lifetime. He was a master on the drums and his love for music was felt by everyone who listened to him play. Ryan loved his family, friends, and all of his band mates throughout the years. He also loved his band, "The Mezz", and his brothers, Zach Todd and Austin Woodard. Ryan will be deeply missed by all and he will always hold a special place in the hearts of those that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Ryan leaves to cherish his memories his parents; son, Shane Wood; sisters, Hayley Lothridge (Tim), Sherri Seymour, Candy Hall and a brother, Jeremy Raines. He is also survived by his beloved aunts, Kim Huckaby, Lisa Gibert, Anna Rodgers (Randy) and Tonya Gurganus; his grandmother, Kay Rodgers; his nieces, nephews, band mates, and countless other friends and family.
A private celebration of Ryan's life will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 in the Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel.
The family extends their appreciation to the staff of the ER and ICU units of Self Regional Healthcare for their exceptional compassion and care.
The family is at their respective homes.
