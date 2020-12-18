Ruth Vaughn Satterfield, 95, widow of Burris Holland Satterfield, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Emerald Gardens.
Born July 31, 1925, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Eddie Milton and Sara Hipp Vaughn and was raised by Jesse Hardin Vaughn after the death of her mother. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and the Greenwood College of Commerce.
Mrs. Satterfield was a faithful member of Greenwood Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Ruth believed, as Christians, we should live with eternity in our sights. It will be a homecoming, a celebration where we still stand before His throne in hopes of hearing our Savior say, "Well done, good and faithful Servant! Come into your Eternal rest!" Matthew 25:23. She was devoted to her family. Loving and spending time with them brought great joy and gave meaning to her life.
Surviving are her children, Linda Satterfield Jackson of Greenwood, Brenda Satterfield Holland and husband, Lyle of Kinston, NC, Dr. B. Holland Satterfield, Jr. and wife, Gay of Spartanburg, Gayle S. Stewart and husband, Jim of Columbia, Nick Satterfield and wife, Melissa of Greenwood and Susie Satterfield Carlson and husband, Paul of Columbia; three sisters, Dorothy Boone, Mary (Ned) Birchmore and JoNell (Archie) Fallaw; all of Greenwood; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Vaughn of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Dana Glynn, Katherine Gordon, Charlotte Anthony, Jeffrey Holland, Stephanie Stallings and Dr. Bryan Satterfield; eleven great-grandchildren, Rachel Glynn, Reagan Glynn, Lindsay Gordon, Riley Gordon, Jackson Anthony, C. Lyle Holland, Holland Stallings, Hayden Stallings, Hamilton Stallings, Sylvie Satterfield and Maeve Satterfield.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Satterfield was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Jackson; two sisters, Harriet Vaughn Dominick and twin sister, Ruby Vaughn Minor; and three brothers, Milton Vaughn, Willie Vaughn and Calvin Vaughn.
Private funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Alex Romanov officiating. The service will be livestreamed beginning at 2 pm and can be viewed by visiting Mrs. Satterfield's Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com where online condolences may also be made.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
There will be an immediate family only viewing.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Satterfield family.