EASLEY — Margaret Ruth King Staley, 81, of Easley, formerly of Suffolk, VA, and Greenwood, beloved wife of John Staley passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Adger King, Sr. and Katie Ard King. Ruth was the baby of the family and brought laughter to everyone. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was formerly employed with Park Davis. Ruth was a homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a talented pianist that could play by ear and enjoyed fishing.

She was preceded in death by her children: Scarlette Corley Flowe and Jodi Corley; son-in-law, Scott Johnson; along with her siblings, Adger King, Jr., Kathleen Enlow, Huey King and Palmer King; and a special niece and nephew, Charles and Carolyn Davis.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are sisters, Lucile Rhodes, Christine Still, Helen Whitlock, Sue Smith; a sister-in-law, Clara King, all of Greenwood; and two grandchildren, Ethan Flowe of Greenwood and Katie Flowe of Atlanta.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Ruth's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com