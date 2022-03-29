EASLEY — Margaret Ruth King Staley, 81, of Easley, formerly of Suffolk, VA, and Greenwood, beloved wife of John Staley passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Adger King, Sr. and Katie Ard King. Ruth was the baby of the family and brought laughter to everyone. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was formerly employed with Park Davis. Ruth was a homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a talented pianist that could play by ear and enjoyed fishing.
She was preceded in death by her children: Scarlette Corley Flowe and Jodi Corley; son-in-law, Scott Johnson; along with her siblings, Adger King, Jr., Kathleen Enlow, Huey King and Palmer King; and a special niece and nephew, Charles and Carolyn Davis.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are sisters, Lucile Rhodes, Christine Still, Helen Whitlock, Sue Smith; a sister-in-law, Clara King, all of Greenwood; and two grandchildren, Ethan Flowe of Greenwood and Katie Flowe of Atlanta.
A celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
