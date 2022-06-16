Graveside services for Mrs. Ruth Shinall, 95, who entered into rest June 13, 2022, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Heyward Horton officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on Posey Funeral Directors Facebook page.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Shinall; a son, Darrell Shinall; a grandson, Randy Shinall; a sister, Thelma Kelso and a son-in-law, Mike Sumerel.

Survivors include her daughter, Jean S. Sumerel, North Augusta, SC; her daughter-in-law, Sue Shinall, Greenwood, SC; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com.

