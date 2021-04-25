Ruth Sheppard Bryant
ABBEVILLE — Ruth Sheppard Bryant, 90, of Abbeville, wife of the late George L. Bryant, died peacefully Friday, April 23, 2021, at her home. She was born in Seneca, SC, to the late John Sam Sheppard and Elmina Inez Sherlock Sheppard.
Mrs. Bryant was reared in Walhalla and enjoyed 70 years married to the love of her life. She was a gracious Southern lady; her life exemplified a virtuous woman as described in Proverbs 31. Mrs. Bryant found happiness and contentment working in her yard, writing, journaling, sewing for her children and dancing with her husband. She was known to be an excellent cook. Mrs. Bryant was a dedicated member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church, the Ladies Sunday School Class and the Women’s Group.
Mrs. Bryant is survived by her two children; Bonnie Boyd (Tommy) and Ricky Bryant all of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Kristy Boyd, Jennifer Fisher (Ben), Josh Bryant (Lacy) and Lauren Hudson (Justin); and ten great-grandchildren, Tyler, Zander, Ari, Jude, Eli, Jamie, Cannon, Rushton, Will and Jada.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dan Smyth, and Rev. John Butler officiating. Those that wish to pay their respects may visit with Mrs. Bryant at Harris Funeral Home, Tuesday, April 27, from 10 a.m. until noon.
The family is at the home of Mrs. Bryant on Old Vienna Road.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Bryant, may be sent to Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 698 Mt. Carmel Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.
