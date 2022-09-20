ABBEVILLE — Beloved mother and grandmother Ruth Ann Cabell Settles, 90, retired teacher and guidance counselor, died September 13, 2022 while in residence at The Renaissance in Due West, SC. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, George W. Settles, Jr. of Abbeville, SC.

Born in Asheville, NC, on March 14, 1932, Ruth was the daughter of the late Roy Edward and Mate Elizabeth Morrow Cabell of Salt Lake City, UT. Ruth moved west with her family at an early age, where she and her surviving brother Roy Edward (Ed) Cabell, Jr. were raised by their loving parents in AZ, CO, and UT.