ABBEVILLE — Beloved mother and grandmother Ruth Ann Cabell Settles, 90, retired teacher and guidance counselor, died September 13, 2022 while in residence at The Renaissance in Due West, SC. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, George W. Settles, Jr. of Abbeville, SC.
Born in Asheville, NC, on March 14, 1932, Ruth was the daughter of the late Roy Edward and Mate Elizabeth Morrow Cabell of Salt Lake City, UT. Ruth moved west with her family at an early age, where she and her surviving brother Roy Edward (Ed) Cabell, Jr. were raised by their loving parents in AZ, CO, and UT.
Ruth attended Colorado State University (Colorado A&M) in Fort Collins, CO, where she met her future husband George, while he was stationed at the Francis E. Warren Air Base near Cheyenne, WY. Ruth and George were married on June 5, 1953 in Fort Collins, CO. Their first child, Russell Lee Settles was born April 21, 1954 in Cheyenne but they soon returned to George's native area of Oconee County and Anderson County, SC, following his honorable discharge, where they both enrolled in Clemson College. The family moved to Abbeville, SC, in 1956-57 where they had daughter Debbie Anne (Dec. 4, 1957) and David Edward (Apr 14, 1959), where George operated and eventually owned the local radio station WABV. After many years of hard work and determination, raising three children, teaching and lots of night school, Ruth received a BS from Erskine College in 1974 and a Masters of Education from Clemson University in 1980.
Ruth dedicated her life to her family, community and education. She was actively involved in the affairs of her students, at WABV, The Abbeville Little Theater, The Abbeville Opera House and The Opera House Players, Trinity Episcopal Church, Abbeville High School and Cambridge Academy (Greenwood, SC). Upon moving to Charleston, she fell in love with and became an active member at Old Saint Andrews Parish Church, where she especially enjoyed playing in the hand bell choir.
Ruth is survived by her brother Roy E. (Ed) Cabell, Jr. and his wife LaVerne (Cortez, CO), son Russell Lee Settles and wife Tammy, (Charlotte, NC), daughter Debbie Settles Stelling and husband Tommy Stelling (Charleston, SC) and family (Eddie, Erin and great-granddaughter McKinley Stelling (Turbeville, SC), Rachel Stelling Madden and husband Tom Madden (Charleston, SC) and son David Settles and wife Rebecca (Atlanta, GA) and family, Patterson Settles (Nashville, TN), Virginia Settles (Nashville, TN) and Jack Settles (Athens, GA).
Memorial services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 200 Church St., Abbeville, SC on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville, SC.
Memorials and donations in lieu of flowers may be made to either of the following:
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.