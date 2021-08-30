Ruth Botts Brock
TROY — Ruth Botts Brock, 91, of Troy, wife of the late Rev. Raymond W. Brock, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at home encircled by her loving family.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 — 1:30 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Main Street United Methodist Church, Abbeville. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Buffalo Baptist Church cemetery.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Brock family.