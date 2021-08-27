Russell Norman Cook

NINETY SIX — Russell Norman "Russ" Cook, 94, resident of Holt, MI, former resident of Waterloo, widower of Lorene Hicks, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Crafts Care Home in Holt, MI.
Born October 25, 1926, in Lansing, Michigan, he was a son of the late Glen and Marguerite Babbott Cook. He was a graduate of Dansville High School on Dansville, MI, was a US Army Veteran of World War II and was employed by General Motors for over 20 years and retired from Ingham County Road Commission after 18 years of service. A former resident of Williamston, MI, he made his home in Ninety Six, SC, and Waterloo, SC, from 1986, until his health forced him to return to Michigan.
A member and deacon emeritus of First Baptist Church of Ninety Six, he was also a member of the Men's Bible Class of the church and was a member of the Ninety Six Lions Club.
He is survived by a son, Mark Cook of Michigan and a daughter, Teresa Cook of Ninety Six; two grandchildren, Todd Cook and Jennifer Chelf Nurse; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, and two sisters.
Thrice married, he was first married to the late Cleona Cook and secondly to Ruth Ann Cook. He was predeceased by two sons, Charlie and Rick Cook, a daughter, Lesa Chelf, and a granddaughter, Kristina Cook-Brown.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church of Ninety Six, with Rev. Chuck Spouse and Mr. Michael How officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the church website at www.fbc96.org. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Ninety Six, 205 North Church Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666; or to the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cook family with arrangements.