Russell Gregg James
Russell “Noodles” Gregg James, 48, resident of Hanover Court, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home.
Born January 8, 1973, in Greenwood, he was the son of Thomas “Tommy” Harvey and Barbara Chapman James. He was a 1991 graduate of Greenwood High School. Russell was a sweet and funny guy who would help anyone. He loved nature, flowers, gardening and taking care of his parents and aunt “Sissy”.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his parents of the home are his two sisters, Susan James (Brian) Graves, of Douglas, GA, and Melissa James (Ray) Johnson, of Columbia; two nieces, Elizabeth Graves and Abby Johnson; two great-nieces, Zoey and Olivia Graves; cousin, John Chapman; and special friends, Clifton and Christie Stone.
A private memorial service will be conducted at Oakbrook Memorial Park with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the James family with arrangements.