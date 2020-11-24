Runelle Horne Gainey
Runelle Horne Gainey, 83, resident of Bucklevel Road, widow of Rusia Hallie Gainey, Jr., passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home.
Born February 28, 1937, in McCormick, she was a daughter of the late George Berley and Mattie Bowick Horne. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Lander University, where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Education. Mrs. Gainey received her Master’s in Education from Clemson University and retired from Greenwood School District 50.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are two sons, James Robert Gainey of Lake Charles, LA, and Samuel Nelson Gainey of Gaffney; one brother, Terry Horne of Albuquerque, NM; and four grandchildren, Sherrie Burdette, Nelson Cole Gainey, Samuel Wesley Gainey and Halley Marie Gainey.
Mrs. Gainey was preceded in death by her husband and sister, Burley Ann Weathers.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Todd Polatty officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:30-12:30 Friday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 326 Montague Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gainey family.