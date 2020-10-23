Mr. Rufus E. Watts, 72, of 1129 Central Avenue, former husband of Patricia T. Watts, passed away on Wednesday, October 20,2020. Born in Ninety Six, SC, he was the son of the late Brawley Watts, Sr. and Ruby L. Williams Watts. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny Joe Watts, William Henry Watts and Jimmie Lee Watts, Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his former wife; one daughter, Tessish (Tony) Harrison of Greenwood, SC; one step-son, Eric (Andre) Tolbert of Greenwood; three brothers, Brawley (Sara) Watts, Jr., Bryant (Shirley) Watts and Paul (Linda) Watts, all of Greenwood; one sister, Mary Ruth Watts Mobley of Greenwood; one sister-in-law, Earlene Watts; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth, conducted by Rev. Dr. Danny Webb. Public viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of his daughter, Liberty Circle, Apt.#130. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask.