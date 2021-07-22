Rufus Chamberlain
Rufus Chamberlain, 65, of 704 Holloway Ave., entered into eternal rest on July 20, 2021. He was born in Greenwood County, July 22, 1954 a son of Woodrow Chamberlain and Isabelle Jones Chamberlain.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Dunham Temple CME Church.
Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and Saturday from noon-1 p.m. at Dunham Temple CME Church.
The family is at their respective homes.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chamberlain family.