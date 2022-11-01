Rudolph Chasteen

WARE SHOALS — Reverend Rudolph Chasteen, 93, resident of Walker Road, widower of Helen Abrams Chasteen, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born November 8, 1928, he was a son of the late James and Cora Pitts Chasteen. He was a US Airforce Veteran and served as minister to Bethel Presbyterian Church, Walhalla, SC, Fraser Presbyterian Church, Greenwood, SC, and after retiring supplied at Calhoun Fall Presbyterian Church, Calhoun Falls, SC.