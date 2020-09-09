Ruby Willis Fisher, 93, former resident of Norwood Ave., widow of Walter Frank Fisher, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Born in Greenwood on April 12, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Willis and Mary Lou Tomlinson Willis. She retired from United Telephone Company after over 35 years of service, and was a member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church for many years.
Ruby loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She was an avid reader and in her retirement, you could often find her sitting on the front porch swing reading a good book. She enjoyed being active up until her health began to decline.
Surviving are her daughters, Clara Fisher Chapman and husband, Roy of Greenwood, Victoria Ann Fisher Weathers and husband, Dennis of Greenwood; grandchildren, Cathey Chapman Crosland and husband, Skip of Irmo, Brooke Anne Weathers and Beau Weathers, both of Greenwood; great-grandchildren, Julia Claire Crosland, Cooper Crosland, both of Irmo; and nephews, Eddie and Loyd Patrick Martines of Greenwood.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lou Martines and her husband, Donald Martines.
A private family graveside service will be conducted at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The family would like to thank the staff of NHC Clinton, Caris Hospice, Thomasina Brown, Linda Killian, & special friends Stephanie Baker and Mamie Stevenson for the love, care and friendship that they've shown to Mrs. Ruby.
Memorials may be made to Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church Nursing Home Ministry, 206 State St., Ninety Six, SC 29666, or NHC of Clinton Residents Activities Fund, 304 Jacobs Hwy., Clinton, SC 29325.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Fisher family.