Ruby V. Clark, 92, of Greenwood, widow of William E. "Bill" Clark, died Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Providence, RI, she was a daughter of the late Wallace Chase Dennis, Sr. and Ruth G. Hawkins Dennis. Ruby and Bill moved to Greenwood in 1968 when he transferred with Flexible Tubing Corp. She was employed with Self Memorial Hospital (now Self Regional) as the manager of the gift shop and served as Director of Volunteer Services.