Ruby V. Clark, 92, of Greenwood, widow of William E. "Bill" Clark, died Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Providence, RI, she was a daughter of the late Wallace Chase Dennis, Sr. and Ruth G. Hawkins Dennis. Ruby and Bill moved to Greenwood in 1968 when he transferred with Flexible Tubing Corp. She was employed with Self Memorial Hospital (now Self Regional) as the manager of the gift shop and served as Director of Volunteer Services.
Ruby was instrumental in starting Greenwood's not-for-profit hospice, now known as Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, which serves Greenwood and the surrounding counties. She served Hospice as a volunteer and chairperson of the Board of Directors. Ruby also served as a former member and secretary of the Self Regional Hospital Foundation Board and was a life member of the Self Regional Hospital Auxiliary, where she coordinated the junior volunteer program. She was a member of the South Carolina Volunteer Services Association.
Ruby was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, where she had served in many capacities, including being a deacon and an elder, coordinator of the Stephen Ministry Program, a member of the chancel choir, the chancel bells, Circle #7, GAP (Golden Age Presbyterians), Heritage Room committee and the worship committee. She was also a former member of the Emerald Bells Festival Chorale.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Lynda R. Clark of Greenwood and Thomas C. Clark and his wife, Tami, of Greenville; grandchildren, William A. "Drew" Lyle and his wife, Sarah, Cameron C. Clark, Barbara Christian A. Foster and great-grandchildren, Robert Elliott Lyle, Leo Chase Foster and Millie Alise Foster.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wallace C. Dennis, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Kyle Hite and the Rev. Dr. Brad Christie officiating. A visitation and reception will immediately follow in the lobby of the church.
Honorary escort will be the Stephen Ministry leaders of First Presbyterian Church.
It is respectfully requested that flowers be omitted and memorials made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (hospicepiedmont.org) or to the music department of First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 426, Greenwood, SC 29648 (firstgreenwood.com).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
