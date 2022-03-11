Ruby Turner

Ruby Leagan Turner, 96, of Greenwood, formerly of Norwood Avenue, Ninety Six, widow of Julius M. “Dick” Turner, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the home of her daughter.
Ruby was a daughter of the late Luther C. and Dillie Bowware Leagan. She worked for Greenwood Mills and retired from Monsanto. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was a lifetime member of the DAVA Chapter 42. She was a member of Cambridge United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Juanita Riddle of Pelzer, L.C. Leagan and Bud Leagan, both of Ninety Six.
Surviving are a daughter, Connie Burton (Wayne); and two grandchildren, Clayton Burton (Elizabeth) and Anna Burton.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dan Smyth and Rev. Hank Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 2-3 p.m.
The family is at the home of her daughter Connie Burton, 1825 Highway 246 South, Greenwood.
