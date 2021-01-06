Ruby Neal
WARE SHOALS — Ruby Dean O’Bryant Neal, 100, widow of Jessie Neal, of Riverfork Road, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Hospice House in Greenwood.
Born in Marble Hill, GA, she was a daughter of the late William Jep and Leona Wheeler O’Bryant. She was a member of Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church and was retired from Greenwood Mills Matthews Plant.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Kimberly Baldwin (Lance) of Ware Shoals and Alex Wheeler (Sonya), four great grandchildren, Kayla Leedy (Bryan), Abby Baldwin (Devin), Emma Baldwin, Christopher Baldwin (Natalie) and two great-great grandchildren, Elizabeth Leedy and Jacob Baldwin.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Bruce Neal, four brothers, Bobby, Sam, Albert, and William O’Bryant, and two sisters, Margaret Godsey and Doris Nabors.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Tommy Wooten officiating. At the request of the family Mask and social distancing are required. Burial will be private.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 12 to 1 PM Saturday at the Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church prior to the service. In Lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, 6608 Riverfork Road, Waterloo, SC 29384. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com