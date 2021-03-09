Ruby Moore Williams, 90, of 108 S. University Street, widow of Rev. Robert Lee Williams, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Wesley Commons Health and Rehab Center. Born in Ninety Six, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Prelo Moore and the late Mary Goode Moore. She was a member of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, a member of the University Street Club and Minister Wives and Ministers Widows Alliance.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Roslyn K. Carroll of Greenwood, SC, and Vickie E. (Terence) Kelly of McCormick, SC; one sister, Marilyn Klugh of West Columbia, SC; three grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 11:00 am on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Danny R. Webb. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.