Ruby Vaughn Minor, 95, was reunited with her husband, John Lewis Minor on their wedding anniversary, September 12, 2020 at NHC Health Care Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Eddie Milton Vaughn and Sara Hipp Vaughn, and following Sara's death, Jessie Hardin Vaughn became the mother who raised her.
Ruby loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her family with a steadfast love. She was a faithful member of Main Street United Methodist Church. Her favorite scriptures were Joshua 1:9 and Psalm 121:1.
Surviving are her daughters, Sara Wyatt of Hodges, Ginny Butler (Richard) of Greenwood, and Becky Sumerel (Wayne) of Greenwood; four sisters, Ruth Satterfield (Ruby's twin), Dorothy Boone, Mary Birchmore (Ned) and Jo Nell Fallaw (Archie); a sister-in-law, Jeanette Vaughn, all of Greenwood; one grandchild, Jennifer Lindley (Brian); three great grandchildren, Chandler Lindley (Amber), Kelsey Lindley, Kameron Lindley; four great great grandchildren, Brayden Lindley, Zander Lindley, Spencer Lindley, Layla Grace Lindley.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Harriet Vaughn Dominick; three brothers, Milton Vaughn, Willie Vaughn, and Calvin Vaughn; and one great grandson, Hunter Lindley.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Toby Frost officiating. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required to enter the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to Main Street United Methodist Church for the Mudpies Creative Learning Preschool, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff of NHC for the loving care given to Ms. Ruby during the past year, and especially during the past few months when they could not be with her.
Messages may be shared with the family by visiting Ruby's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.