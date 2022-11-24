Ruby Kemp Nov 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ruby Anderson Kemp of Wesley Commons, formerly of 2322 Ridge Road, entered into eternal rest on November 22, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ruby Anderson Kemp Eternal Rest Percival Tompkins Wesley Commons Funeral Home Arrangement Most read stories Greenwood County chase ends in two arrests Judge denies bond for school employee accused of child exploitation Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Greenwood man sentenced to 35 years in murder of Aiken man Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing man Luker presented with original minutes Gambrell visits DAR Long Cane Chapter of National Society DAR meets at library Craft Sale at the Uptown Market Greenwood Food Bank Senior Day Lander hosts Healthcare Recruitment Fair Duke Energy awards grant to Food Bank Thanksgiving for Lander students featured elaborate meals, traditions