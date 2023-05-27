Ruby Devore May 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ruby Smith Devore, 81, of 110 Rock House Road, widow of James Ernest Devore, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social Services Most read stories SCHSL releases sanctions on Ware Shoals Waterloo man dies in early morning wreck Judge denies bond for Greenwood man charged in summer bar shooting Report: Teen struck by car, another faces assault charge Woman dies in Saluda County wreck Baers awarded Yard of the Month Greenwood Community Theatre receives funding Two healthcare executives join PTC Foundation board Self Regional Healthcare partners with R-Zero GCCF awards funding to Goodwill Industries Democrats meet in McCormick Lander hosts Special Olympics’ Equestrian Games Quintin A. Pile earns CPA license