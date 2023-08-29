Ruby Byrd Wanda Rinker Aug 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ruby Whelchel Byrd, 90, resident of Emerald Gardens, twice widowed of Ned P. Whelchel and Robert A. Byrd, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Emerald Gardens.Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services at www.blythfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mineralogy Jewelry Most read stories Fatz thins the restaurant herd, closes all restaurants Lonza Greenwood sues former VP Dover Fishermen find woman's body in Lake Secession US Dept. of Labor: Greenwood, other Sonic Drive-In locations illegally employing minors O'Charley's closes its doors in Greenwood Class of 1959 gathers at Outback Two Laurens County nursing graduates receive pins Twelve Greenwood County nursing graduates receive pins Countybank opening second financial center Lander Art professor to give community lecture Frances Meredith celebrates 106th birthday Karlie Hill August Yard of the Month Families, volunteers help Lander students make big move into college