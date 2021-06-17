Ruby Allen Johnson, 91, widow of John Crawford Johnson, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her home.
Born in Rockingham, NC, she was a daughter of the late Houston Jefferson and Mabel Louise Allen. Ruby was employed by Kemet Electronics for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Greenwood Moose Lodge and enjoyed traveling. She was a member of Abney Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald Johnson (Margot) of Columbia, David Johnson of Greenwood and Ray Johnson (Lesa) of Columbia; a sister, Doris Snelling of Irmo; grandchildren, Alex MacMurray, Kerry Johnson (Jon), Kirk Johnson (Krizza), Joe Johnson (Lauren George), Sheena Owings and Abby Johnson; and great grandchildren, Kaiden Hobgood, Cameron Becham, Caleb Becham and Jack Crawford Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Ruby's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.