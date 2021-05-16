Royce Leon Leopard, 85, resident of Hodges, husband of Ruth Price Leopard, passed away peacefully at his home on May 15, 2021.
Born on November 16, 1935, in Saluda, he was the son of the late Homer and Mamie Lee Hazel Leopard. Mr. Leopard served 8 years in the Army National Guard. He retired from Greenwood Mills after 46 years of services.
A member of Providence Baptist Church, Royce was an avid antique car enthusiast, loving to rebuild engines, and buying and selling cars. He was a member of the Bass Fisherman's club, and enjoyed fishing and camping.
He was devoted to his family, and his wife Ruth of 66 years, and was a loving Daddy, and Pop.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are, his daughter, Michelle Crowe of the home; son-in-law, William Crowe; a sister, Glendine (John) Lawton; a half-brother, Tony (Cathy) Leopard; a sister-in-law, Joyce Leopard; three grandsons, Austin (Andrea) Crowe and, Forrest (Whitney) Crowe, Aaron (Anne) Crowe; five great-grandchildren; and 2 great-grandbabies due in October.
He was predeceased by a brother, Homer (Sonny) Leopard.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 PM Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Lamar Babb and Mr. Talmadge Luker officiating.
The family is at the home, and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 11:30-12:30 Tuesday morning.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his private care-giver, Gail Bennett, and to the Hospice CNA's.
