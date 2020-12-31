Roy L. Bobo
ABBEVILLE — Mr. Roy Lee Bobo was born in Abbeville, South Carolina, on February 21, 1945 and departed this life on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Self Regional Hospital. He was born to the late Mary Bobo and Eddie McKelvin and was married to the late Mozelle Bobo.
He went to Due West public school. He was employed with Duke Power and SCDOT (South Carolina Department of Transportation). He was a member of Campfield Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by one brother, David Bobo.
Roy leave to mourn three daughters, Rosa Marshall, Kathy Chapman, both of Abbeville, South Carolina, and Crystal Barber, of Greenwood, South Carolina; three sons, Jay Hamrick, of Forest City, North Carolina, Larry (Linda) Chapman, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Michael Lloyd, of Abbeville, South Carolina; three brothers, James Bobo (late Lola M. Bobo), Richard Bobo (Eveleen Bobo), and Willie Bobo all of Abbeville, South Carolina; two sisters, Minister Pauline Simmons (late Willie Simmons) of Abbeville, South Carolina, and Katie London, of Columbia, South Carolina; Children; two granddaughters raised in the home, Jazz Brownlee, of Abbeville, South Carolina, and Dalacious Witherspoon, of Greenwood, South Carolina; 14 grandkids; 9 great-grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Campfield Baptist Church in Abbeville, SC, if weather permits. If inclement weather occurs, the funeral will be held at Abbeville-White Mortuary. Professional services entrusted to Abbeville White Mortuary.