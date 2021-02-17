Roy Kennedy Jackson, 78, of 808 Cokesbury Road, widower of Mary S. Jackson, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville. Born in Ninety Six, SC, he was the son of the late Leroy Jackson and the late Alice Robinson Jackson. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by one son, Roy Jackson Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two sisters, Lilly (Bobbie) Jackson Gilchrist and Mary Jackson, both of Greenwood; four nieces, Ramona Boykin, Clarice Hardaway, Janet Williams, and Jamie Dorn; one great nephew; three great nieces; two great great nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.