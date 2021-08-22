Roy Husser
Roy Kenneth Husser, 90, of 408 Gatewood Drive, died peacefully on August 21, 2021.
He was born in Brentwood, PA, July 12, 1931. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a self-employed letter press printer, like his father before him, for the next 50 years until his retirement. He was an avid hiker, swimmer and biker and loved to be seen working in his yard well into his 80’s.
Surviving are his two sons Kirk Husser (Beth) of Greenwood and Jim Husser of Finleyville, PA; granddaughters Andrea Husser of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Laura Husser Davis (Kyle) of Rock Hill. He had one cherished great granddaughter Lilly Grace Davis.
In addition to his loving wife of 43 years, Marion June Rodgers Husser, he is preceded in death by his parents John & Sarah Husser and sister, Sarah Jean Husser Clampett.
Graveside services with his immediate family will be held at a later date at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA per his wishes.
