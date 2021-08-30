Roy Edwards
CALHOUN FALLS — Roy Edwards, 85, of 109 Pendleton Street, widower of Thelma J. Edwards, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his home. Born in Abbeville County, he was the son of the late Willie Edwards and the late Lula Bell Edwards. He was a member of Springfield Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls, where he was a member of the male choir. He is preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Edwards; seven brothers and three sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Larry (Martha) Edwards of Colbert, GA, and Gary (Hattie) Sanders of Florence, SC; one daughter, Barbara (Carl) Jones of Jacksonville, FL; two brothers, Robert Edwards of Calhoun Falls, SC and Ollie Edwards of Maryland; a grandson, Desmond Edwards, who was reared in the home; twenty-one grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Springfield Baptist Church, located in Calhoun Falls, SC, conducted by Rev. Carolyn Murray. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.