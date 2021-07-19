Roxie Clamp Godfrey
Roxie Lee Clamp Godfrey, widow of Clardy Godfrey, former resident of Rock Knoll Drive, passed away Sunday July 18, 2021 at NHC Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, May 10, 1932, she was a daughter of the late David Floyd Sr., and Olive Vaughn Clamp. A graduate of Ninety Six High School and Lander College, her career was spent as accountant for Satterfield Construction, Arwood Inc., and Chandler Construction. After her retirement, she worked at the Bowling Bootery in sales. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Marie Wells, Hazel Clamp, and Troxie Clamp and brother, David Floyd Clamp Jr.
Surviving are special nieces and nephews, Lisa (Virgil) Livingston, Roberta (Mario) Sepulveda, David T. (Genia) Wells, Thomas H. (Joy) Wells, along with numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Elmwood Cemetery in Ninety Six.
The family is at their respective homes, and will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 108 E. Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood SC, 29646, or to Elmwood Cemetery, PO Box 345, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
