GREENVILLE — Ross Eugene Gardner, 92, formerly of Crescent Road, Kimbrook Subdivision, Greenwood, died in Greenville, SC on January 1, 2021. Gene, as he was known by his friends and family, was married to Dorothy Canfield Gardner who died in 1986.
Born October 26, 1928 in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of Ross Eugene Gardner, Sr. and Elizabeth Duckett Gardner. His family moved to Hartsville, SC when Gene was five, but his heart was always in Greenwood. He returned there when he was 10 to care for his ailing grandmother and resided there until recently. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and the Greenwood Business College. He was an accountant at Kahn Construction Company, (GE Moore Construction Company), for over 45 years.
He was a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Carolyn (Alan) Tucker of Greenville, Jennifer (Dale) Yarbrough, Susie (Bob) Coleman, and Bill (Melissa) Gardner, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren and two brothers, Clyde K. Gardner, and Ronald K. Gardner. His second child, John (Debbie) Gardner, predeceased him.
His love for his children and their families was extraordinary, and he was an incredible father and grandfather. One of his children's favorite memories is riding to the end of the street each day to greet their dad as he came home for lunch.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 4, at 1:00 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Mary Teasley, his niece, officiating. Please follow all currently recommended CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the use of face masks.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Thomas Yarbrough, head pallbearer, Derek Gardner, Brad Neal, Blake Neal, and Jon Ross Gardner.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Timmerman, his next-door neighbor in Greenwood and his beloved friend and his golfing "Buddies", David Hill, Gene Hall, and Joe Ferry.
The family requests memorials be made to the Salvation Army of Greenwood, 1805 SC-72 NE, Greenwood, SC 29649, one of his favorite charities.
