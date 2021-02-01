Rosita Mitchell
ABBEVILLE — Rosita Adan Mitchell, 67, resident of Abbeville, wife of William “Bill” Roger Mitchell, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Sampaloc, Philippines, she was a daughter of the late Leonardo Bostic and Ciferina Oliver Adan. She attended Jocson Junior College and was retired from Lander University. Rosita was an avid camper, gardener, and enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends and family.
She was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church and the Outreach Sunday School Class, as well as the Greenwood Filipino American Association.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Tammy Lynn (Will) Tolbert of Sumter, Rosario Alcantara (Ray) Phillips and Anna Marie (Ben) Heath, both of Dayton, OH; one son, Roger Dale (Tabitha) Mitchell of Kathleen, GA; six grandchildren, Brandon and Sean Phillips, Sara Coleman, Ashley Ramirez and Logan and Nathan Mitchell. Rosita is also survived by sister, Benita Gannon of Kansas and four sisters and two brothers whom reside in the Philippines.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday from Rice Memorial Baptist Church, with Rev. Alvin Hodges and Rev. Daniel McGaha officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the church from 10-11 a.m. Thursday morning.
Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of face masks.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in Sumter.
