Rosetta Griffin
Rosetta Griffin, 78, of 1520 Parkway Court, Apt. F-2, widow of Willie Griffin Sr., entered into eternal rest on May 4, 2021 at 424 East Durst Avenue in Greenwood. She was born in Greenwood County, August 28, 1942, a daughter of the late John Lyons and Rosa Evans Lyons.
She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church and a former member of Springfield Spiritual Airs Choir. She was formerly employed at Greenwood Packing Plant.
She was preceded in death by sons, Willie Griffin, Jr., and Christopher Griffin, daughters, Angela Griffin, a sister, Bernice Griffin and son-in-law, John Oliver.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son; Melvin (Vitanza) Griffin of Rock Hill, SC; adopted sons, Demarco Griffin and Omarion Griffin; daughters, Linda Oliver, Tonia Griffin, Tamara Griffin and Christa Griffin, all of Greenwood; adopted daughters, Sharrika Griffin, Cadaria Griffin, Felicia Griffin, daughter-in-law, Tammy Griffin; one brother, John T. Lyons of Spartanburg, SC; a step-daughter, Wanda Dula; three sisters, Bernice Lyons and Margaret Harrison of Greenwood and Elizabeth Belcher of Columbia, SC; a special friend Willie May Williams; 9 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Springfield Baptist Church, with Dr. Rev. Robert Knox officiating. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com. The family is at the home of a daughter, Linda Oliver, 424 East Durst Avenue. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Griffin family.