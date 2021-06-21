Rosemary Hurley
Rosemary Hurley, 81, of 209 Jacob Street, wife of John Hurley, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Rayford Edwards and the late Quennie Mae Hill. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca. She preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Murray and James Edwards; and two sisters, Vivian Gary and Ruby Lee Edwards.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 63 years, John Hurley; one son, Darren (De’Sandra) Hurley of Waterloo, SC; four daughters, Deborah (Curtis) Clark of Greenwood, Carolyn (Richard) Woodruff of Atlanta, GA, Johnnie Hurley of the home, and Linda (Otis) Clark of Lake Seminole, GA; five brothers, Rayford Edwards Jr. of Simpsonville, SC, Moses (Jessie Lee) Hackett, Freddie Edwards, Roy Edwards, and Paul Edwards, all of Greenwood; three sisters, Inez (Nathan) Lewis of Promiseland, Patricia Clay of Greenwood, and Gertrude Edwards of Columbia, SC; twelve grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only, conducted by Pastor Lewis Jackson. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.