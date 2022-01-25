Rosemary Eileen McHugh, M.D., 77, former resident of Regency Park Apartments, Greenwood, SC, died Friday, January 21, 2022, at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Chicago, IL., July 10, 1944, Dr. McHugh was a daughter of the late Thomas and Rose Ann Moore McHugh, who were born in County Mayo, Ireland.
Dr. McHugh was a graduate of St. Scholastica High School for Girls in 1962 and Loyola University Chicago’s honors pre-med program with a Bachelor’s in Biology in 1966. She then received her M.D. from Trinity College, University of Dublin, Ireland. She did a rotating internship and then residency in internal medicine at Trinity Teaching Hospitals. Dr. McHugh served a second residency in Obstetrics/Gynecology at the Queen Elisabeth Medical Center in England before returning home to Chicago. Dr. McHugh was an Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at Rush University Medical Center an attending physician at West Suburban Hospital Medical Center. Dr. McHugh also received a M.B.A. from Dominican University in Illinois and Masters Degree in Spiritually in 2013 from Loyola University Chicago.
Dr. McHugh was married for fifteen years to Dr. George Beranek, an Internist and ER Physician in Illinois. Dr. McHugh relocated to Greenwood, SC, 2014, to be near her brother, Tom and Gay and their family.
Surviving are her brother Tom and wife Dr. Gay McHugh of Greenwood; her sister Geri Ann and husband Michael Kamys of Wilmette, IL; nieces, Kelly and husband Mike Massinople of Charleston, WV, Katy and husband Chris Richards of Strawberry Plains, TN, Dr. Molly and husband Travis Smith of Greenwood, and Maggie and husband Phillip McClary of Charleston; a nephew RJ and wife, Kim McHugh M.D. of Charleston; and nine great-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Greenwood, SC, with Father Timothy Tebalt officiating. After the service, all will be welcomed by the McHugh family in the church hall for greeting and refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The ashes of Dr. Rosemary McHugh will be placed at a later day on the property of Our Lady of Lourdes.
