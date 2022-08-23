ABBEVILLE — Rosemary Demaree McCurry, age 101, died peacefully in her home at Wesley Commons, Greenwood, South Carolina on Sunday, August 21, 2022 surrounded by her two sons and their wives.

Born on a farm in Franklin, Indiana, Rosemary lived a long and good life. She was a member and relative of founding families of the Hopewell Presbyterian Church and surrounding historic Hopewell community. Her mother died when she was just 5 years old. Her father's sister, Mary "Aunt Mamie" Demaree, came to live with them and helped raise Rosemary and her younger sister Judy.

