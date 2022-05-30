Rose Ann Henderson

Rose Ann Henderson, 71, of 2327 Airport Road passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

She was born in McCormick on September 22, 1950, to the late Benjamin Wideman and Willie Ann Arnett.

Rose was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church and a member of the choir. She was employed in ambulatory care at Self Regional Healthcare.

She leaves to cherish her fond memories three sons, Travis Henderson, Brian Henderson, both of Greenwood, and Tyron Woodard of Atlanta, GA; three daughters, Melissa Bryson, Stephanie Henderson and Vanesa Henderson, all of Greenwood; a sister, Janie Settles of Greenwood; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Reverend Roger Rivers officiating.

The family is at the home.

Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Henderson family.

