Rosa Lee Mitchell
Rosa Lee Mitchell, 59, of 1118 Florence Street passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home. Born in Greenwood she was the daughter of the late Wesley Mitchell and the late Martha Ann Adams Mitchell. She was a member of Durham Temple A.M.E. Church. She was preceded in death by a sister, Janice “Pie” Mitchell.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Eliza Michelle Mitchell of the home; two special nephews, Marvin D (Felicia) Adams and Randale Mitchell, both of Greenwood; one brother, John Mitchell of Hodges; one sister, Edith Delouise (Willie) Mosley; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.