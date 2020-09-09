Roosevelt Partlow, 70, husband of Nadine Ford Partlow, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Johnnie Mae Partlow and the late Franklin Partlow. He was a member of Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home; three sons, Christopher (Angela) Partlow and Marcus Partlow, both of Brooklyn, NY, and Cedric Partlow of Greenwood, SC; two daughters, Marcy Partlow of Harlem, NY, and Marsha Partlow of Florence, SC; his mother of Greenwood; four brothers, Michael (Diane) Partlow, Franklin Partlow and David Partlow, all of Greenwood and Mathew (Lisa) Partlow of Orlando, FL; nineteen grandchildren, one god-son, Elijah Mitchell and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.