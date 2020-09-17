Roosevelt Boyd
ABBEVILLE — Roosevelt Boyd departed this life on September 15, 2020 at Post Acute Health and Rehab in Greenville, SC, Born in Abbeville County on October 27, 1942, he was the son of the late Samuel Robinson Sr. and Alberta Boyd Rollinson. He attended Abbeville Public Schools. He was employed with Abbeville Highway Department for over 35 years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelia Henley, two sisters, Phillis Connor and Sarah Williams, one brother, Bobby Jackson.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife Mary A. Boyd, a daughter Carolyn Wright of the home, three sons, Walter Roosevelt Jr. and Henry Boyd, all of Abbeville, four sisters Ann Burton, Viola Donaldson, Bertha Jackson and Annie Brown, five brothers Ollie Rollinson, Horace Rollinson, James Rollinson, Moses Calhoun Jr. and Samuel Robinson, with a host a grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and a friend Tony Davis, that mourns his passing.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday September 19, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Public viewing will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.