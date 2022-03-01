Ronnie Whitt

Ronald Dale Whitt, 63, of Ninety Six Highway, husband of Mary Ann Biemann Whitt, died Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late Frank Welborn Whitt, Sr., Alice Rebecca "Becky" Conwell Tate and Talmadge Tate. Ronnie was a bus driver and monitor for Greenwood School District 50 and was proud of his side jobs, Yards by Whitt & Son and RWK Fireworks. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and working on his farm, which he referred to as his piece of heaven. But his greatest accomplishments were being a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Ronnie was past president of the Woodmen Life Lodge #412 and had also served as past president of the SC Fraternal Congress. He was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, of the home; his children, Rebecca W. Hughes (Erick), Wes Whitt and Kayla W. Hernandez (Justin); sisters, Gail Allison (Keith) and Janice Shaw (Terry); sisters-in-law, Tina Biemann and Karen Whitt; grandchildren, Alexys Everett, Ronnie Hughes and Alixander Hernandez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank Whitt and Paul Whitt and a sister, Beverly Whitt.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Tommy Taylor, Mr. Ricky Sprouse and Kayla Hernandez officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Ronnie's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.