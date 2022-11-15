Ronnie Staggs Wanda Rinker Nov 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ronnie Staggs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ronnie StaggsNINETY SIX — Ronnie Medferd Staggs, 78, of Ninety Six, husband of Sandra Fortner Staggs, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.Born in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Hollis Staggs and Lorene Staggs Watson. Ronnie enjoyed fishing and loved taking care of his farm animals. He attended Ninety Six Church of God.Ronnie is survived by his wife, Sandra of the home; son, Ron Staggs of Ninety Six; sister-in-law, Judy Ayers; and nephew, Jason Ayers.He was the last surviving member of his immediate family and was preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel.The family will receive friends following the service.It is requested that flowers be omitted and memorials be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 (www.shrinerschildren.org).Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Ronnie’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ronnie Medferd Staggs Ninety Six Church Of God Jason Ayers Sandra Fortner Staggs Photo Judy Ayers Message Most read stories Greenwood police investigate shooting; no injuries reported Election Coverage: All local races called Police: Teen charged in morning shooting was out on bond Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Lawsuit: Teammate sexually assaulted Greenwood Paralympian Robert E Lee UDC 146 celebrates their 125th birthday Lander speaker addresses subject of freaks Lander celebrates achievements, dreams of scholarship donors, students Bare Necessities Food Pantry at Lander gets another boost from Music for Meals Countybank Ranked Top SBA 7(a) South Carolina-based Lender AAMC receives funding for outreach vehicle Richardson makes return to Lander Gathering of a neighborhood