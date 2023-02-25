Ronnie Poole Feb 25, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ronald Ray "Ronnie" Poole,78, of Greenwood, husband of Patricia Stevenson Poole, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood County wreck claims life of Bradley man Greenwood woman facing charges after stealing copper Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge District 50 announces administration changes Couple's journey with loss, faith Watkins receives Leadingage Recognition Upson to speak at Democratic Party meeting Lander University, York Technical College announce series of Articulation Agreements Smith receives scholarship check from GCMA GCCF awards grant to BSA - Blue Ridge Council Green attends Digestive Disease National Coalition Daughters of the American Revolution meet at library Church members attend Gullah Geeche event