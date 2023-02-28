Ronald Ray "Ronnie" Poole,78, of Greenwood, husband of Patricia Stevenson Poole, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home.
Born in Woodruff, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Harold B. and Lois Trammel Poole. After graduating from Lander University, he joined the accounting and consulting firm Elliott Davis & Co. and later he moved to Greenwood Mills, where he served as financial internal auditor and later assistant treasurer for Greenwood Mills subsidiary operations. Finally, he transferred to the newly established real estate division, Greenwood Development Corp. and retired as vice president of finance. He was a member of Rock Presbyterian Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Jeffrey W. Poole (Amy), both of Greenwood; two children by marriage, Lauri M Chambless (Bruce) and James H "Marty" Martin (Cassandra), both of Hendersonville, NC; seven grandchildren: Luke, Katie and Claire Poole, Seth and Ashlin Crout, and Adam and Zachery Martin; a sister, Lorraine P. Haupfear of Laurens; a niece, Lisa Payne; and nephew, Brad Haupfear.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Dr. Chris Leonard officiating. Entombment will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Bill Watkins, Bubba Free, Jake Montgomery, Tommy Davis and Darryl Hampton.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service from 12:30-2 p.m.