Ronald Ray "Ronnie" Poole,78, of Greenwood, husband of Patricia Stevenson Poole, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home.

Born in Woodruff, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Harold B. and Lois Trammel Poole. After graduating from Lander University, he joined the accounting and consulting firm Elliott Davis & Co. and later he moved to Greenwood Mills, where he served as financial internal auditor and later assistant treasurer for Greenwood Mills subsidiary operations. Finally, he transferred to the newly established real estate division, Greenwood Development Corp. and retired as vice president of finance. He was a member of Rock Presbyterian Church.