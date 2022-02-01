Ronnie Ethridge

Ronald "Ronnie" Hunter Ethridge, 73, of Greenwood died Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late W. J. Ethridge and Evelyn Cromer Ethridge. Ronnie was a U S Navy veteran, having served during Vietnam and was formerly employed with Moores Business Forms. He attended Faith Chapel Church.

Surviving is a brother, Larry Ethridge of Greenwood.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with Mr. Ted Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Sparkie Wheless, Ted Collins, Eric Ethridge, Alan Epps, Bo Ethridge and David Wright.

The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2 p.m.

The family is at the home of his brother.

Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Ronnie's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

