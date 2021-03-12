MCCORMICK — Ronnie Dale Kidd, 74, resident of McCormick, husband of Linda Campbell Kidd, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born April 18, 1946, in Calhoun Falls, he was a son of the late Albert Marcus Kidd, Sr. and Mittie Waters Kidd. He was a graduate of Calhoun Falls High School and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Academy. Ronnie worked as a South Carolina Highway Patrolman for eleven and a half years before he retired as a McCormick County Probate Judge after 28 years.
Ronnie was a member of McCormick United Methodist Church, where he was a founding member of the Young Adult Sunday School Class and served as past president of the McCormick United Methodist Church Men. Ronnie currently served as a Stephen Ministry Leader and Stephen Minster of McCormick United Methodist Church. He also served as past president of the South Carolina Probate Judges Association and McCormick Lions Club. Ronnie was a member of the Lakelands FCA Golf Tournament Committee, the Mine Masonic Lodge #117 AFM and past board member of the South Carolina Association of Counties and Little River Electric Trust. He was a dedicated McCormick Senior Center Meals on Wheels volunteer and served as treasurer of the McCormick Gold Rush Committee for many years.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are three daughters, Alyson Kidd Glidewell of Lincolnton, GA, Julie Kidd Driver of Greenwood and Jessica Kidd of the home; three grandchildren, Ross Glidewell, Andrew Driver and Campbell Driver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was predeceased by two brothers, Albert Marcus Kidd, Jr. and Ray Kidd; and three sisters, Elizabeth Kidd Compton, Fay Kidd Smith and Nancy Kidd.
The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Monday evening.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Burton Center Foundation, PO Box 3004, Greenwood, SC 29648.
