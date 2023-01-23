Ronald O. Hitchcock
ABBEVILLE — Ronald O. Hitchcock, 76, of Abbeville, husband of Gail Templeton Hitchcock, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home.
Ronald O. Hitchcock
ABBEVILLE — Ronald O. Hitchcock, 76, of Abbeville, husband of Gail Templeton Hitchcock, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home.
Born July 9, 1946, in Abbeville, SC, he was a son of the late Allen W. and Grace Lynch Hitchcock. A 1964 graduate of Abbeville High School and 1966 graduate of Columbia Commercial College, Ronnie served in the Abbeville Unit of the SC National Guard. He retired from Monsanto and Lander University and attended Grace United Methodist Church. Ronnie enjoyed gardening and taking day trips with his wife, Gail, and their friends.
He developed an early passion for baseball pitching with the Abbeville Little League and later with music — becoming a talented drummer after high school. Rock and roll music from the 50’s and 60’s were his favorites, and he knew each song, artist, and most words of every record made during that time. Ronnie shared his enthusiasm for baseball and music with his son, David, and they spent countless hours together playing ball, listening to music, and playing the drums.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gail; a son, David, of North Dakota; a brother, Al, of Charleston, SC; sisters-in-law, Jane Calhoun and Lynn Rush; and college and lifelong friend, Dwight Wessinger of Irmo, SC.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Ronnie’s many friends and neighbors who have helped over the past few years with yard work and other tasks he could no longer do. A special thanks to the following: Agape Care Staff; Dr. Larry Holmes, Debbie Uldrick (Family Healthcare), Tiffany Willingham, Aliyah Enwright, Jane Hunter, and Rick Hendricks for their care, compassion, and support to Ronnie and Gail this past year.
A service to celebrate Ronnie’s life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Abbeville with Rev. Jason Wilson and Rev. Marion Argo officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church, 145 Grace Dr., Abbeville, SC 29620 or the Agape Care Group, 326 Montague Ave. Greenwood, SC 29649.
A message of condolence may be sent the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville, is assisting the Hitchcock family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.